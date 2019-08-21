Carboneum [C8] Token (C8) Tops 1-Day Volume of $250.00

Carboneum [C8] Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. Carboneum [C8] Token has a market cap of $961,972.00 and approximately $250.00 worth of Carboneum [C8] Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carboneum [C8] Token has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. One Carboneum [C8] Token token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00266777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.01313400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021979 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00092929 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Carboneum [C8] Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,330,711 tokens. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io. The official website for Carboneum [C8] Token is www.carboneum.io.

Carboneum [C8] Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum [C8] Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboneum [C8] Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboneum [C8] Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

