CargoX (CXO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,860.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $14,860.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00266482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.01316187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00093141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX launched on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,067,833 tokens. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

