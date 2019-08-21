Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report $593.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $582.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $606.10 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $572.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Longbow Research set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of CRS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.27. 4,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.