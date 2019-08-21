Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CSTL has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $18.92 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

In other Castle Biosciences news, major shareholder Mgc Venture Partners 2013 Gp, acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

