Castle (CSTL) Hits Market Cap of $38,896.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 28.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market cap of $38,896.00 and $93.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00883493 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003816 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000921 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 14,741,816 coins and its circulating supply is 14,410,593 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

