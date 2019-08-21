Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.70 by Goldman Sachs Group

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.70 ($6.63) target price from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEC1. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.20 ($6.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and a P/E ratio of -13.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.93. Ceconomy has a one year low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a one year high of €7.48 ($8.70).

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

