Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Trading Up 2.9%

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 1,592 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 46,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celadon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

Celadon Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGIP)

Celadon Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services.

