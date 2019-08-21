Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.97. Cemtrex shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 36,670 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemtrex Inc will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.