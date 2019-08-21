Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.53

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 167925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price objective on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.45.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,133.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 9,500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $468,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,201,162 shares of company stock valued at $603,676,581. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,007,000 after buying an additional 3,312,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,004 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,271,000 after buying an additional 647,177 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after buying an additional 442,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.