CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.24

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.24 and traded as low as $103.42. CGI shares last traded at $104.22, with a volume of 105,077 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital boosted their target price on CGI from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CGI from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.15.

The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

