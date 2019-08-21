Chainium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,580.00 (CHX)

Chainium (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Chainium has a total market cap of $997,851.00 and $6,580.00 worth of Chainium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainium has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Chainium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00266245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01314385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Chainium Profile

Chainium’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,786,452 tokens. Chainium’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. The official website for Chainium is weown.com. Chainium’s official Twitter account is @ChainiumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainium is /r/chainium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainium Token Trading

Chainium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

