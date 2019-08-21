Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.47. 71,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,294,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,862.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemical Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 95,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

