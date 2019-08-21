Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Issues Earnings Results

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.79), Morningstar.com reports. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 23.01%. Cheetah Mobile updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $460.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.14. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 97.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $3.00 price target on Cheetah Mobile and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Cheetah Mobile from $7.00 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

