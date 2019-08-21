Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 162.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

CQP traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,467. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $47.21.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CQP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

