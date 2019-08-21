Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Stake Lessened by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,141 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 218.8% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,359,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 174,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 266,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 132,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James R. Webb acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,439,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,071.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 829,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,101,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.94 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

