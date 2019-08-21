Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Earnings Results

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Childrens Place stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. 207,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $75.95 and a 52-week high of $160.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush set a $130.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

