Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91-1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Childrens Place also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.40-5.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Childrens Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $75.95 and a 12-month high of $160.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.