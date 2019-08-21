CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.86

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRPJY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CHINA RESOURES/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHINA RESOURES/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About CHINA RESOURES/ADR

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

