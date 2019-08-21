China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Financial Comparison

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy 17.34% 3.79% 2.52% INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR 4.06% 19.72% 3.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Shenhua Energy and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $39.91 billion 0.99 $6.67 billion $1.34 5.90 INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR $3.65 billion 0.36 $140.77 million N/A N/A

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR does not pay a dividend. China Shenhua Energy pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.95 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited.

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities. It also researches, engineers, designs, manufactures, develops, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center; manages, executes, commercializes, and sells system engineering services for the defense industry; and provides engineering and maintenance services for air defense systems and other related systems, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, the company offers systems to aid navigation and landing, and air traffic control systems; manages and outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; realizes measures for the settlement and registration; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, it provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting, administration, management, support, advisory, telecommunications, mobile telephony, credit card processing, and transport and energy distribution network manufacture services; engineering, construction, water, industry, and civilian engineering and consulting services; and digital agency, Web communication and marketing, securities, computer programing, aerodrome air traffic, radio communication security, port infrastructure, airline training and coaching, and project services. Additionally, the company researches and develops autonomous air systems and solutions in unmanned systems; and develops and produces aircraft, tactical telecommunication systems, and toll and traffic control and management systems. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.