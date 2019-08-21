Chronobank Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,010.00 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Chronobank coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00013343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronobank has a market cap of $942,360.00 and $28,010.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chronobank has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00268367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.01314669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00094526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.