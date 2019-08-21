Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,512 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.29% of Church & Dwight worth $51,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,584 shares of company stock worth $6,356,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

