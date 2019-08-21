Cineplex Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

TSE CGX traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.57. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$22.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGX. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Cineplex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.08.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

