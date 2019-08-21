Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 105.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,755 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $10,371,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,091 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

In related news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,379 shares of company stock worth $4,950,541 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.77. 333,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,591,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

