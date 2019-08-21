Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.16. 8,424,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,033,530. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

