Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.55. Clorox posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

CLX traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.07. 783,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.81. Clorox has a 12-month low of $141.53 and a 12-month high of $167.70.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $771,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Clorox by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 39,668 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

