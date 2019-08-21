CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.35

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 233.01. CLS has a 12 month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 257 ($3.36).

Get CLS alerts:

CLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Andrew Kirkman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($59,584.48). Insiders acquired a total of 70,133 shares of company stock worth $15,589,954 over the last quarter.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.