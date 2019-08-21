Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 788,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,501. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $1,363,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,186,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,928,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,530,290 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Argus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.