Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Financial Contrast

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Colony NorthStar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colony NorthStar and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony NorthStar N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust -6.92% -1.66% -0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Colony NorthStar and Kite Realty Group Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony NorthStar 0 0 0 0 N/A Kite Realty Group Trust 2 5 1 0 1.88

Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 7.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Colony NorthStar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Colony NorthStar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colony NorthStar and Kite Realty Group Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony NorthStar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust $354.18 million 3.46 -$46.57 million $2.00 7.29

Colony NorthStar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Colony NorthStar Company Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc. (NYSE:CLNS) is a leading global real estate and investment management firm. The Company resulted from the January 2017 merger between Colony Capital, Inc., NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc. and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. The Company has significant property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, other equity and debt investments and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business. The Company currently has assets under management of $43 billion and manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. In addition, the Company owns NorthStar Securities, LLC, a captive broker-dealer platform which raises capital in the retail market. The firm maintains principal offices in Los Angeles and New York, with more than 500 employees in offices located across 18 cities in ten countries. The Company will elect to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.clns.com.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

