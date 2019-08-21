Colu Local Network Market Capitalization Reaches $656,814.00 (CLN)

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Colu Local Network has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar. Colu Local Network has a total market cap of $656,814.00 and $447.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Colu Local Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Colu Local Network Profile

Colu Local Network was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,785,524 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork. The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Colu Local Network Token Trading

Colu Local Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

