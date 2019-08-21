Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $45.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

CMCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.87. 1,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.84 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 11,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $464,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $219,413.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,797 shares of company stock worth $2,420,119. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 305,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

