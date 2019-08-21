Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,659,000 after purchasing an additional 109,409 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,355,000 after purchasing an additional 176,566 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,903,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 183,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,939,000 after purchasing an additional 68,708 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,242,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 29.90%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.