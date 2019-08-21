Comparing PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) & Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 47.03% 13.29% 2.32% Ventas 13.34% 4.78% 2.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Ventas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $351.07 million 4.97 $152.80 million $1.99 11.15 Ventas $3.75 billion 7.24 $409.46 million $4.07 17.88

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $3.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas pays out 77.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ventas 1 9 2 0 2.08

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.86, indicating a potential downside of 1.46%. Ventas has a consensus price target of $66.59, indicating a potential downside of 8.49%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Ventas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ventas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Ventas on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, non-Agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS; and interest rate hedging activities related to indebtedness. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to Ventas or the Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted.

