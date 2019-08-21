Condominium Price Down 31.1% Over Last Week (CDM)

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Condominium has a market capitalization of $129,776.00 and approximately $1,245.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Condominium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Condominium has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Condominium Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 1,607,137,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,623,114 coins. The official website for Condominium is cdmcoin.org. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin.

Buying and Selling Condominium

Condominium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condominium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Condominium using one of the exchanges listed above.

