Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 14500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI)

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

