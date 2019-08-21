Connect Coin (XCON) Price Hits $0.0924 on Exchanges

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0924 or 0.00000928 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC. Connect Coin has a market cap of $3.60 million and $22,159.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Connect Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00267019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.01314238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00092758 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Connect Coin Token Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connect Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connect Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.