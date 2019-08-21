ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

Shares of COP opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

