Consensus (SEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $241.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Consensus has a market cap of $908,325.00 and approximately $241.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Consensus token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00147889 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,221.32 or 1.00142295 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000635 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048807 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

