ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 28.6% This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CPDAX, UEX and DDEX. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $178,979.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007260 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001697 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,709,105 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Huobi, Bilaxy, DDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

