Contrasting HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) & Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HomeFed and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92% Gazit Globe 10.46% 2.82% 0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HomeFed and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Gazit Globe shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeFed and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Gazit Globe $789.80 million 2.33 -$70.36 million N/A N/A

HomeFed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats HomeFed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeFed Company Profile

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

