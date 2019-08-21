Contrasting SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Apollo Endosurgery (OTCMKTS:APEN)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -504.97% N/A -661.06% Apollo Endosurgery -69.89% -126.08% -45.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Apollo Endosurgery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.85 million 14.56 -$11.63 million ($0.08) -1.72 Apollo Endosurgery $60.85 million 1.19 -$45.79 million ($1.92) -1.72

SANUWAVE Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SANUWAVE Health and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Endosurgery 0 2 0 0 2.00

Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.74%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats SANUWAVE Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.