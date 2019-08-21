Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp (CVE:CDB) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 28100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $19.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

About Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.