CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 264,542 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5,479.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 226,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 222,468 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 100.3% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 216,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 108,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 474.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 68,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $4,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $217,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,515.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $685,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,393.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,295 shares of company stock valued at $90,463,675 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COR traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $113.96. The company had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,978. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $121.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

