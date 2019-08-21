Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.33.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -221.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $308,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,088,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,339,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,217,680.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,770 shares of company stock worth $9,785,215. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,308,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,728,000 after purchasing an additional 434,990 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,509.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 442,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 415,305 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.