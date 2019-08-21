Cortex (CTXC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.38 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Cortex has a market cap of $17.74 million and $4.38 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Cortex token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Huobi, DEx.top and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00266817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.01313942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00093012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, Huobi, UEX, DragonEX, Bithumb, OKEx, CoinEx, CoinTiger, BitForex, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

