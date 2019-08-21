Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after acquiring an additional 518,843 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,972,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,849,000 after purchasing an additional 137,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $776,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $583,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $421,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $275.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.