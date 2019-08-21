CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Trading 14.3% Higher

CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) traded up 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $2.87, 213,532 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2,936% from the average session volume of 7,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.15.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CPI Card Group Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in CPI Card Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 90,909.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

