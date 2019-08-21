Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,667.14

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,667.14 and traded as high as $2,644.00. Cranswick shares last traded at $2,636.00, with a volume of 33,701 shares changing hands.

CWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cranswick currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,926 ($38.23).

Get Cranswick alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,592.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,667.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

In other news, insider Jim Brisby sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,565 ($33.52), for a total transaction of £250,677.45 ($327,554.49). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,580 ($33.71), for a total value of £20,020.80 ($26,160.72).

About Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.