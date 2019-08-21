Crave (CRAVE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $718.00

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. Crave has a total market capitalization of $179,438.00 and approximately $718.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crave coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Crave has traded 97% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crave Coin Profile

CRAVE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 21,640,562 coins. The official message board for Crave is forum.crave.cc. Crave’s official website is crave.cc. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

