Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Position Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cree were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cree by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,185 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Cree by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,430 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Cree by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cree by 31.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CREE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $55.00 price target on Cree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,239. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.90, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.78. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.95 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

