Creightons plc (LON:CRL) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.40 Per Share

Creightons plc (LON:CRL) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The stock has a market cap of $23.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.48. Creightons has a 1-year low of GBX 24.25 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.40 ($0.53).

Get Creightons alerts:

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and male grooming products, as well as fragrances. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third party brand owners.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.